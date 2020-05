An investigation is underway to find out what caused a morning fire in Edwardsville.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Flames damaged a double block home Saturday morning in part of Luzerne County.

The fire sparked along Vine Street in Edwardsville just before 11 a.m.

Fire officials believe the fire started on the first floor towards the middle of the home.

Three people were inside at the time but all made it out okay.