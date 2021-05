Flames broke out at a double block home around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — A fire forced two families from their homes in West Hazleton.

Flames sparked at a double-block home around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday along East Clay Avenue.

Three adults and seven children made it out safely.

Officials say the home was badly damaged and the families will need to find another place to stay.