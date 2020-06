Two nearby homes were also damaged; the heat from the fire melted siding on both buildings.

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — Flames destroyed a two-story garage in Luzerne County.

The fire broke out at the place along Chemung Street in White Haven just before 7:30 p.m.

Fire crews said it took them about 20 minutes to knock down the flames.

Two nearby homes were also damaged; the heat from the fire melted siding on both buildings.

A state police fire marshal has been called in to investigate.