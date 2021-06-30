Dog trapped underground in Luzerne County

Rescuers have tried luring it with food but the dog is nervous and keeps running around in underground tunnels.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Crews have been in Pittston Township since early this morning after they learned a dog was stuck several feet underground.

The old mining land that has tunnels and holes, the area where the dog is is not technically a mine shaft.

The police chief in Pittston Township says that this effort has been underway since before last night's storms, but those storms are part of the reason why this dog is difficult to rescue.

Neighbors say the hillside is full of mining ground that's unstable and some resident's dog found its way 15 feet underground inside a hole.

Members of the Luzerne County Animal Response team have tried going down into the hole to rescue the dog, but the ground is extremely unstable from the rain and keeps caving in and the dog is skittish of the equipment needed to bring it to safety.

Rescuers have tried luring it with food but the dog is nervous and keeps running around in underground tunnels.

First responders have been going back with saws, shovels, pokers, chains, ropes all kinds of tools to make the rescue happen.

They are bringing in lumber to build a stable platform to try to get someone in there to save the dog.

Police tell us the dog's name is Madison and she is a chihuahua mix.