Diesel prices still soaring

The cost of diesel is still having an impact, especially on truck drivers.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUPONT, Pa. — It takes 150 gallons of diesel fuel to fill Hussan Sheriff's semi-truck, and at almost $5.50 cents a gallon, he says it's making it hard for owner-operators to make a living.

"The fuel price up so now we are just working to pay our bills. It's not good for us right now it's very difficult," said Sheriff, Adam Trucking Transportation Inc.

Sheriff says over the last few years, his expenses for fuel have more than tripled with no signs of slowing down.

"The past two years, I used to use $100 fuel to fill it up now, it's up to $700 to fill it up," the truck driver said.

But it's not just truck drivers who are taking a beating at the pump.

Karl Damon, of Vermont, and his 5th-wheel camper aren't doing much better.

"It's killing everybody diesel home heat it's driving the country down to nothing. I'm making it nine miles a gallon," Damon said.

Sheetz Gas stations all across Pennsylvania have tried to save drivers a little bit of money by cutting Diesel Fuel costs by 50 cents for the rest of January.

In a press release, the company says, "this reduction will result in a savings of approximately $10 for midsize trucks, $12 for full-size trucks, and $60 for semi-trailers."

All with the hope of giving tractor-trailer drivers like Sheriff a chance.

"If it continues, I think most owner-operators will just go down the drain," Sheriff said.

The lower diesel fuel prices at Sheetz again will run until January 31 and can be found at its more than 665 locations.

For the latest prices near you, check out the gas tracker at www.wnep.com/gastracker.