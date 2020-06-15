'Crisis brings opportunity:' CEO urges people to get their business plans together

He says it is times like these when the best businesses are born.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — From times of crisis come some of the best business ideas.

That is what one entrepreneur says, and he's urging people to come up with their own ideas right now.

It is times like these when the best businesses are born. Athan Slotkin said history proves it.

"The most recent period that people would remember was 2007, 2008 during the recession when many of the tech companies right now were born out of that," he said.

Known as The Shadow CEO, Slotkin has plenty of experience putting together business plans and launching his own businesses, and right now, he said he wants people to know they can do it.

"Absolutely possible right now. You see, people who are showing incredible amounts of innovation, you see restaurants taking their business model and doing a 180 on them by selling the raw products that they normally have access to that others don't have access to. You see people innovating by providing access to things that are more digitally-centric."

Slotkin said this is a great time to come up with a business plan, not only because many have the time, but because of the age we are living in.

"People have a lot of time in an age in which you can mobilize businesses pretty rapidly these days, especially online businesses."

Slotkin said you have to think not only of a good business during this pandemic but beyond that too, something that will last for years to come.