Couple celebrates "porch wedding" in Luzerne County

Guests looked on from a safe distance.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There was proof Saturday afternoon in Luzerne County that love conquers all.

Bob Manfre and Mary Lynch weren't going to let a pandemic spoil their wedding day.

The couple had planned a big wedding reception for Saturday, but due to social distancing they moved their wedding to their front porch in Shavertown.

A few close family and friends looked on from safe distances, and the ceremony was live streamed on Facebook.

The newlyweds said, "It's just a little bump in the road and with everyone going through tough times now be it out of work or caring for someone who's sick or who's passed away, we just thought let's keep our wedding date and lets put a little joy back into the world."