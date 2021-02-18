Coroner called to fire in Kingston

The coroner has been called to an early morning fire in Kingston. Several homes have been damaged.

KINGSTON, Pa. — The coroner has been called, and two people are reported missing after a fire early Thursday morning in Luzerne County.

A fire erupted around 12:45 at a home in the 100 block of Eley Street in Kingston.

It spread quickly to other homes. Three are badly damaged, and the fourth home has damage to the siding.

Firefighters are also battling the elements here in Kingston.

"And we had severe water supply problems because almost every hydrant within five blocks we found to be frozen. So, we brought tankers in from the Back Mountain to bring us water so can get the fire under control," said Kingston Forty Fort Assistant Fire Chief Floyd Young.

Some neighbors tell us what they saw early Thursday morning.

"First it came on my back porch about five blocks and the whole sky was sparking from the power. Then, I came over here and this is unbelievable this fire. I've never seen anything like it before," said John Rooney of Kingston.

About half a dozen people did make it out safely from the homes, according to firefighters.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

BREAKING: Coroner called to Kingston fire scene @WNEP pic.twitter.com/Kx9BN3YMea — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) February 18, 2021