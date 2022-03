At least one person is dead after a fire in Luzerne County early Tuesday morning.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a fire in Edwardsville.

Flames broke out at the home on Green Street just before 6 Tuesday morning.

Emergency officials tell us the coroner has been called to the scene.

There's no word on a cause.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on scene and will have more information as it becomes available.