Consignment stores see sales soar

DUNMORE, Pa. — While some businesses are struggling during this pandemic, there is a bit of a business boom at consignment shops all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania. From furniture to toys, and of course clothing, those stores are thriving.

“The first day we reopened we had a line out the door, so yeah, it was really fantastic. We have a lot of loyal customers and they were excited to get back in here," said Abigail Pisanchyn who owns The Avenue in Glenburn Township with her mother Shirley.

Pisanchyn says they are also seeing new faces along with their loyal customers.

Why the business boom now? Store owners point to affordability and they believe people want to support local businesses, especially in the midst of this health crisis.

"Business has actually really been great. People are sitting at home for so long and they’re ready to change things up a little bit, so people have been bringing in items to consign as well as purchase new items to freshen up their home and their wardrobe," said Beth Rosenfeld of Esther's Consignment Boutique and Miriam's Furniture Consignment in Dunmore.

Store owners are hopeful the trend continues with customers coming in to check things out.

Chastity Krakosky of Lolliposh in Wyoming, Luzerne Country said she drummed up a lot of online sales when she was forced to be closed. She hopes that continues, too.

"We did get a lot of new spring merchandise in, so I was able to use that to carry me through the 97 days we were closed. I posted a lot of it, gave them the option, they could pay online. Once we opened our doors back up, they were able to pick it up. Since we have opened back up, foot traffic has really, really increased a lot.”