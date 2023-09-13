City of Hazleton boosts police department

Across the nation police departments are in competition to hire officers.

HAZLETON, Pa. — The Hazleton Police department responds to more than 25,000 calls per year. With that call volume, the need for officers has been an ongoing challenge.

"We knew the staffing levels were always going to be low, and we knew when retirements were going to hit us and we are trying to stay ahead of the curve so we wouldn't have a depletion of officers in our department like we had in the past," said Chief Brian Schoonmaker

Hazleton's police department has had to get creative to recruit during a time of national demand.

The department is currently at 46 officers. A number the department hasn't seen in nearly two decades

"The last high point I believe we've ever had was 45 officers and that was back in the late 90's so, we've been way under that number for a number of years, said Chief Schoonmaker.

The city is also participating in a program to recoup part of the costs to send recruits to the police academy.

Captain Anthony White has been on the force for 17 years. He tells Newswatch 16 part of the department's success is diversifying the staff.

"We now have officers of all races, creeds, colors and female officers. When I started, it was an all white, all male department and that has changed greatly. I think that helps with recruiting and helps with community relations, that we have representation of our community in our police department," said Captain Anthony White.

The department is on track to have 51 officers once several recruits finish training.

"We're putting a heavy focus on officer wellness here at the department, and trying to increase morale.. we've installed a gym and taken a heavy focus on mental health trying to give officers a work life balance," said Captain White.

The boost in staff means more officers working per shift, so people who live in the city will notice more officers out and about.

"We'll be able to do part patrol and walking the streets, more of a police presence before and after school," said Mayor Jeff Cusat.