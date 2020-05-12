Christmas tree giveaway in West Hazleton brightens holiday

Friends Can Make It Happen gave away 30 Christmas trees Saturday in Luzerne County.

An organization in Luzerne County is helping those in their community make Christmas possible.

The organization Friends Can Make It Happen gave away 30 Christmas trees Saturday afternoon.

The giveaway was hosted at the old St. Francis of Asissi Church in West Hazleton.

The trees were given to local families who have been affected by the coronavirus to help make their holidays a little brighter.

"I was sitting on my couch and thinking about Christmas, what I was going to get my children. And I was thinking about how many people don't have jobs because of COVID. And how many kids are not going to have toys under the tree, or Christmas trees and I thought, 'what can we do?'" said Angela McNally of Friends Can Make It Happen.