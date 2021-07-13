Canteen moving from Kingston to Pittston

Canteen Park will shut its doors for good later this month. But will reopen in a bigger space with a larger menu as Canteen Central in Pittston.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Construction on Main Street in Pittston is something many here are used to as the city continues its redevelopment journey.

"I think it's great. I mean, it's giving Pittston a new facelift. It's just great," said Rita Kapson of Dallas, as she shopped at the Pittston Farmers Market.

Under construction right now is the site of the old Central Diner. What's taking its place might be familiar to some. The owner of Canteen Park in Kingston is closing shop on Market Street now that the lease is up and moving to this spot in Pittston.

"We started searching in Pittston mainly because it was the halfway point between Scranton and Wilkes-Barre," said owner Abby Singh.

Singh will be taking a lot of what she has in Kingston with her when she opens Canteen Central in Pittston, including her employees and her liquor license. But the move will also allow her to bring her goals to fruition, like expanding her menu.

"We just needed a bigger space to feed the people that were coming, either for DoorDash or takeout or eat-in," explained Singh. "We just needed logistically to move to a different space that better fit our needs and our customers' needs."

She's looking forward to sharing Main Street, Pittston, with new neighbors.

"When you're a small business, to be on a Main Street in the USA is pretty awesome. I think it really signifies everything that small businesses go through. I love that there's so many businesses on Main Street that I'm looking forward to work with and complement and meet all the business owners that are right there on Main Street," said Singh.

Rita Kapson works on Main Street and thinks Canteen will fit right in.

"I think it's absolutely wonderful. It's great, great idea," said Kapson.

Canteen Park in Kingston will close for good on Friday, July 23.