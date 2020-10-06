Camps get ready to welcome back children as state releases new summer recreation guidelines

Governor Wolf's administration says overnight camps and community swimming pools in yellow and green phase counties can reopen.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A lot of summer plans have already been canceled because of coronavirus. However, some summer camps are still in session with CDC guidelines in place.

Six-year-old Jude Yellan is wearing his NEPA's Best Summer Camp t-shirt on his porch in West Wyoming.

He's happy the camp he goes to in Edwardsville wasn't canceled this year because of Covid-19. Yellan said he's looking forward to seeing, "people who be nice to me and people who treat me good."

On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Tom Wolf just put out new summer recreation guidance.

It allows overnight camps in yellow and green counties to continue with staff wearing masks.

Community pools in yellow and green phase counties are also allowed to reopen.

Additionally, children can play on playgrounds as long as they stay at least six feet apart from others.

Usually, NEPA's Best Summer Camp takes children for outings several times a week.

However, this year because of the coronavirus the day camp is opting for more outdoor activities in its backyard.

The ten-week program is a big help for Yellan's mom, Melanie Bonikowski.

"I'm a single mom, so be able to drop him off every morning on my way to work and know that's he's perfectly taken care of was a huge relief,' Bonikowski said.

The camp in Edwardsville started planning about a month ago to reopen for the summer with new CDC guidelines.

"A lot of teamwork drills where they're working together maintaining social distance while having a ton of fun because that's what summer camp is about," camp owner Kyle Reed said.

The camp has hand sanitizer and first aid kits ready.

"We have all of our policies when the children come in they're going to be checked their temperature, from there they are immediately going to the bathroom to wash their hands," Reed said.

NEPA's Best Summer Camp in Edwardsville reopens next Monday.