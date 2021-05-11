Busy weekend shaping up in downtown Wilkes-Barre

Three separate events are planned for the Diamond City this weekend.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Folks with the Fine Arts Fiesta in Wilkes-Barre say tents that went up on Public Square this week are a sight for sore eyes.

"Oh, my, my, I just was filled with excitement, happiness. I just can't wait for the weekend to come and welcome the Fine Arts Fiesta back to the square," said Anne Rodella, a Fine Arts Fiesta board member.

The fiesta was canceled last year because of the pandemic and is coming back this year on a smaller scale.

"We're calling it fiesta light. It's the same fiesta you know and love, just a little smaller than normal. So this year we're down a day. We're running Friday through Sunday 11 a.m. till 7 p.m. We have our artist market, and we have the Wyoming Valley Art League will have a tent with their artwork," Rodella said. "The Bonsai Society will be down on the square also."

More information about this event can be found here.

Two other events are taking place downtown this weekend. One is a pop-up event in the Midtown Village, and the other is a dining event taking place throughout the city.

"We're having our second Diamond City Dine Out. It's basically a restaurant weekend where the different restaurants in the area are offering different specials deals and discounts," said Medina Saeed, a member of the Diamond City Partnership.

Saturday is the day for the pop-up event in Midtown Village.

"We're going to activate the space with Susquehanna Brewing Company and live music from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the pop-up shops that were on the square during over Christmas are now over on Midtown Village and we're going to have vendors from 1 to 7 and we hope everybody wants to come downtown and support downtown Wilkes-Barre," said Susan Magnotta, Diamond City Partnership.