Zoning board: Bus lot to go into residential Luzerne County neighborhood

The Hanover Township zoning board voted 3 to 2 to allow a bus company to set up a parking lot.

SUGAR NOTCH, Pa. — It's a blow to people living in a Luzerne County neighborhood.

The Hanover Township zoning board voted 3 to 2 to allow a bus depot to operate on a property on South Main Street in the Preston section of Hanover Township by the Hanover Industrial Park.

The board voted to allow HA Transportation to use the property in continued commercial use as a bus depot for the Hanover Area School District.

The move was opposed by some residents at the meeting, citing increased traffic in the area.

HA Transportation tried to put a bus depot in the borough of Sugar Notch, but that plan was denied a few months ago.