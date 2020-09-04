AxelRad team giving 'shirt off their backs'

The screen printing company in Wilkes-Barre is giving back in the best way they know how, by making t-shirts.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — At AxelRad Screen Printing in Wilkes-Barre, employees have your back when it comes to designing, developing and printing t-shirts; but now the team is giving the shirt off their backs.

"We've been in business a long time and the community has always been really supportive and so much of our business is local business," said AxelRad's director of marketing Kaitlyn Kishbaugh.

The screen printing company in Wilkes-Barre is asking any small business to sign up for its Shirt Off Our Backs movement. It costs nothing. The design team will help the business come up with an idea, and then they'll start printing and selling t-shirts.

"It really gives your customer a chance to show they care about you and they support you, even though they can't come to your storefront and visit," Kishbaugh said.

AxelRad launched the Shirt Off Our Backs movement this week, and already more than 30 small businesses in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties are signed up.

"There's people going on and buying multiple shirts from a bunch of different businesses. I think that's the best part, to see that they are just so excited to support their local businesses, and not just one of them, a bunch," said Kishbaugh.

The t-shirts are sold to the public for $15 each and available on AxelRad's community website. 100% of the proceeds go to whatever small business the t-shirt buyer is supporting.

"I know how this area is, and I'm not that surprised that people want to help. That's all I've seen my whole life."

And the team at AxelRad believes the best way to support anything you love, is by sporting a t-shirt showing it.