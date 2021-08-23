Aspiring state troopers learn the ropes

Today was the first day for a new camp in Luzerne County and Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington stopped by to meet some potential future state troopers.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A program that is the first of its kind in Pennsylvania aims to inspire young men and women to join the police force.

Noah Taylor spent part of his morning learning what to say and what to do when pulling someone over for drunk driving. He also learned how to conduct a welfare check and a standard traffic stop.

They're all skills he hopes to put to use one day as a Pennsylvania State Trooper.

"It's something that I've wanted to do for a long time, starting when I went to Camp Cadet when I was younger. I didn't really want to go then, but my parents pushed me to go because my sister went, and then fell in love with it, and I was like, I want to help people."

A group of young men and women are taking part in the Pennsylvania State Police Junior Law and Leadership Academy in Kingston this week.

Trooper David Peters says it's hard to engage youth, especially during a time when there's so much negativity towards law enforcement.

"It might make them think twice. I think anybody who really wants a career in law enforcement, they really go after it and determine if it's the right career for them. And that's what these programs are trying to do," Trooper Peters said.

Derek Manz admits he had second thoughts about his desire to become a police officer after the past year of protests.

"I can't lie, absolutely. But that still hasn't discouraged me from doing what I want to do—being a state trooper. This is what I always tell people, is if people want change, there has to be people willing to change it," said Manz.

Everyone here had to go through an interview process to be accepted into the program.

Trooper Peters says one of the most important qualities he looks for in a candidate is integrity.

"It's hard to be a police officer if you have no desire to help anybody. The best way to do that is integrity, just staying true to yourself, staying true to your morals," Manz said.