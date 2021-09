All the money raised will benefit the Library and its programs in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Enjoying a night out on the town, all to raise money for a Luzerne County Library.

The Osterhout Library's Annual Gala and Auction was held at the Westmoreland Club in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Newswatch 16's very own Julie Sidoni emceed the event which featured dinner, music, and a silent auction.

The Gala's theme this year was London Calling.