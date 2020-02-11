Trump supporters ready for airport rally

Crowds await the president at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Supporters of Pres. Donald Trump are awaiting his arrival for an Election Day Eve rally at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Luzerne County.

Many election analysts say Luzerne County helped Donald Trump win the presidency four years ago, and it's pretty clear it is just as important this time.

The president is scheduled to appear at the airport at 2 p.m. on Monday.

People have been lined up here since 5 p.m. Sunday to see the president speak.

We spoke to some supporters, including many who have waited to see the president in a crowd like this dozens of times.

"This will be my 47th rally seeing Donald Trump as candidate and president. My friends and I have been to seven rallies in the last nine days. I do this because it's a unique part of history. It's very exciting. No president has ever been this much fun. Donald Trump is our first rockstar superhero president. There's nothing like a Trump rally. He's the real-life Tony Stark. Come on, he's the president and Iron Man," said New Jersey resident Edward Young.

"Donald Trump, he is a true patriot, and I wear this because it's a minute man uniform to show patriots have his back, and we will not let him down," said Stroudsburg resident Mark Paul Jones.