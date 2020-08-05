WWII Vet from Lackawanna County beats coronavirus

The vet fought in the Battle of the Bulge and now beat COVID-19 by receiving cards to lift his spirits.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Carl Clark is a resident at St. Mary's Villa in Elmhurst. Like many residents in skilled nursing facilities, he hasn't been able to see his family. According to his granddaughter, Michelle, the 96-year-old World War II vet is a social butterfly and loves to visit.

"It was very difficult to not see him and I don't think he understood why we weren't coming to see him because on a daily or every other day basis somebody would be in there to see him."

Michelle's uncle in Florida came up with the idea for the family to send Carl some cards to let them know they were thinking of him.

"Everyone sent it to everyone they knew, and he just got hundreds of cards. That really cheered him up."

But the message of the cards turned from "thinking of you" to "get well soon." Carl tested positive for the coronavirus and his family feared the worst. Michelle thinks the cards did their job though. Carl is now recovering from the virus.

"I think that human touch from getting a card was extremely important and so helpful to lifting his spirits and giving him a little strength."

This wasn't Carl's first big battle. He joined the Army in May of 1943 just shy of his 20th birthday and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. This was just another battle he fought and won.

"I think that anyone who helps anybody in these senior living places or these facilities, I think that's an awesome thing, and yes, he would so much enjoy receiving cards from everyone."

If you'd like to send Carl a card, you can send it to: