Wish granted for teen from Montrose

One aspiring welder had his dreams come true on Thursday.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Thursday was a dream come true for a 16-year-old from Montrose who is diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Noah Smith received his wish from the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Noah's an aspiring welder.

Cristiano Welding Supply in Moosic donated about $10,000 worth of new tools and equipment to help him improve his skills.

"The welder he is getting is called a multi-process welder. He is also getting all the gasses, hand tools, and consumables needed. He is basically going to have a pretty nice fab shop set up in his backyard," said Andrew Hess with Cristiano's.

"Really, mostly, I want to say is whoever's going through chemo and everything. Keep fighting! It will soon get better," said Noah.