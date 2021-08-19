Wish granted for teen from Montrose

MOOSIC, Pa. — Thursday was a dream come true for a 16-year-old from Montrose who is diagnosed with a brain tumor.
Noah Smith received his wish from the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Noah's an aspiring welder.
Cristiano Welding Supply in Moosic donated about $10,000 worth of new tools and equipment to help him improve his skills.
"The welder he is getting is called a multi-process welder. He is also getting all the gasses, hand tools, and consumables needed. He is basically going to have a pretty nice fab shop set up in his backyard," said Andrew Hess with Cristiano's.
"Really, mostly, I want to say is whoever's going through chemo and everything. Keep fighting! It will soon get better," said Noah.
Noah will also be able to take some welding classes courtesy of Johnson College in Lackawanna County.