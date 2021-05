The two victims were taken to a hospital.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Two people were taken to a hospital after an accidental shooting in Lackawanna County.

According to police, there was a gun malfunction at the State Game Lands Shooting Range along Salem Road in Archbald around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say shrapnel hit two people, one in the face and one in the chest.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where one is undergoing surgery.