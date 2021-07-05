Two charged in drug bust at nail salon in Lackawanna County

A search warrant was executed on Friday after two months of investigating.

Two people were charged on Friday following a drug bust at their business and home in Lackawanna County.

Officials say Tung Du, 43, and Nahn Tran, 30, both of Waverly Township, were selling various drugs from their home in Waverly Township and their business, Nails 1st, in South Abington Township.

Officers searched the nail salon and home and found drugs including cocaine, marijuana, and ecstasy along with thousands of dollars in cash.