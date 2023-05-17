Trees planted at former Glenburn Pond

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us the thousands of new trees and why they are so important.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — If you've passed by the former Glenburn Pond in recent weeks, you may have noticed thousands of trees planted throughout the swampy area; 3,000 to be exact.

"It's a mix of native species native tree and shrub anywhere from red maple and willow to different chestnut species," said Katie Gray.

Gray is the watershed specialist for the Lackawanna County Conservation District.

She says they partnered with the property owner, Natural Lands, on the project to plant these trees on 13 acres.

"It was devoid of trees, and it did look like a very good opportunity for a buffer to be installed there because it does have Ackerly Creek flowing through it without a buffer as well as a tributary that runs down through the property," Gray said.

The property turned swampy after the Glenburn Pond dam was damaged... forcing the pond to be drained.

Bob Smith lives nearby and drives past this area often.

"It's just been an eyesore since they drained the pond, you know, but I hope I see it. It'll take a while for them to start growing, but I hope I do see it," he said.

This is the largest of four tree-planting projects that the Conservation District has done this year.

Gray says the conservation district received about $115,000 from the state for this project.

She says the trees do a lot to ensure good quality water flows into the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

"It was important to restore the floodplain that had been altered from the dam. establishing those trees will prevent erosion, the roots will hold the sediment in place and bring wildlife back to the area," Gray said.

There are eight more acres of land on the property that will have trees planted in the future once the funding is secured.