Tips to prevent 'porch pirates' this holiday season

A surge in online shopping due to the pandemic is causing concern that thieves, often called "porch pirates" may help themselves to packages delivered to your door.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and the parking lot at JCPenney at the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City was quiet for a Thursday afternoon in December because the pandemic has many turning to their computers to shop online instead of hitting the mall.

"I ramped it up this year. I mean, we usually like to go out and shop. It's a day together, go out, shop, have lunch, do that kind of stuff. But this year, we ordered a lot online, most of it, especially for our grandsons," said Jack Callahan from Dalton.

Dickson City Police Officer Mike Fredericks says the holiday season is the busiest for package deliveries.

"In a normal year, the holiday season would be the busiest time because there's obviously a higher volume of deliveries for gift-giving and such," said Ofc. Fredericks.

But this isn't a normal year, and with many more people ordering online because of the pandemic, there is concern that thieves, often called "porch pirates," may help themselves to packages delivered to your doorstep.

Ofc. Fredericks is offering some tips to prevent stolen packages.

Use a doorbell camera,

Select an in-store or curbside pickup option,

Ship it to your workplace.

It even pays to know your delivery driver.

"Most of the time you do have the same delivery driver for the most part, so develop a relationship with them in case if something does go awry, you can ask them questions," said Ofc. Fredericks.

But even with so many people ordering online this year, many shoppers believe there are some items, you need to go in-store and see and feel for yourself.

"I did some online shopping, but not a lot. I rather touch it, see it, feel it rather than get it, and it's not what I wanted," said Pearl Pierce from Dalton.