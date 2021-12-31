Standoff ends with suspect on the run

Dickson City police are asking for the public's help.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, an overnight standoff comes to an end several hours later after the person police wanted to come out of the home may have not been there the whole time.

According to the Dickson City Police chief:

Officers came across what they described as a "suspicious person" walking along Grant Court around midnight. When they tried talking to the guy, later identified as Lemar Davis, he took off into a home.

Police tried contacting Davis but he would not come out. That's when the stand-off started just off of Main Avenue Friday morning.

The Lackawanna County Swat Team was called in. After about five hours, police got to the other person inside.

She was identified as Kimberly Gillett, who had a warrant out for her arrest.

Police believe Lemar Davis slipped out of the home at some point during the standoff.

He is on the run with a warrant out on him for aggravated assault.