Small businesses working to help struggling restaurants

With dining rooms across the state empty, businesses that benefit from the restaurant industry are also struggling.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There's no doubt the pandemic has been tough on small businesses, especially restaurants.

Many are allowed to stay open for takeout and delivery only, but some other small businesses are hoping to make that a little easier for restaurants.

"We work with restaurants throughout the country and we see how it's impacting their business. We're hearing stories of people laying off 500, 100 people, 5 people, 10 people. It's really crushing the industry as well as crushing the employees. They don't have any work," said Gino Piccolino.

Piccolino and his company, Precision Software in Jessup, provide web support to restaurants. During the coronavirus pandemic, Piccolino has offered to set up online ordering services for restaurants for free.

"We figure, if we can offer some of our technology, hopefully, that will bring in some revenue and it will keep the consumer safe, too."

Center City Print in downtown Scranton is also looking to help out offering restaurants free takeout menus and a yard sign. Scranton restaurants make up a big portion of the printing company's clients.

"We're not looking for the pat on the back or the accolade, we just want to see our small business friends get through this," said Alex Molfetas.

The owners of Vine Restaurant on North Washington Avenue in Scranton say the past few weeks of filling takeout orders only have been a struggle, they're encouraged to see other businesses willing to help out.