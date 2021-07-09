Sheriff's sale helps dream come true

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with one man whose winning bid meant more than the cost of the sale.

SCRANTON, Pa. — If you've never sat in on a sheriff's sale, just know it can be a bit dry and confusing. Lots of legal terms and proper procedures are thrown around as the county sells properties and homes that have defaulted on loans. Some people in the audience are there, hoping to get a good deal or more.

"Sheriff sales are an opportunity to potentially buy something under value, and I had a special interest in a property which meant I probably was willing to pay more than most," said Ed White.

White drove up from Allentown for the Lackawanna County sheriff's sale in Scranton. That property he mentioned is the home he grew up in along Walnut Street in Moosic.

The house had been posted for sheriff's sale and continued three times before this sale. After so much waiting and anticipation, White hoped he wouldn't have competition bidding, but he did.

"I was by a developer or somebody who probably wants to buy it and fix it and flip it, and I want to buy it to live in it."

White drives by the house every time he comes into town for a visit in the hopes that one day the house will be for sale. And finally, his patience has paid off.

"I made a promise. When I was dragged kicking and screaming from Moosic at the age of eight and a half that someday I was going to come back and buy that house and live there. And today I had the opportunity to do that because I will own my childhood home and fulfill the promise I made."

Luck was on White's side though, and he was the winning bidder.

There's still paperwork to be done and some more waiting but White says he doesn't mind that, now that the process for him to finally go home has begun.

"I'm very happy about that. I'm kind of trying to contain my excitement and bursting with joy at being able to fulfill this dream for, I'm 60 years old, so that's 52 years ago."