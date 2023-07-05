Searching for ways to beat the heat as temperatures rise

Newswatch 16s Jack Culkin found a few creative ways folks tried to stay cool.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens of boats left the landing in a hurry at Nesbitt Park in Luzerne County as temperatures in the low 90s made for the perfect day to have a bass fishing tournament.

"We've been here for 18 years fishing at Nesbitt Park here every Wednesday, we get together, have a good time. It means a lot to have a lot of people come out, enjoy the river as much as we do, and once you start fishing and realize how good the river actually is, we get more every single year," said Chris Ostrowksi.

Ostrowski and other members of the Suskie Bassmasters try to take advantage of as many sunny Wednesdays as they can, calling it a great way to beat the heat.

"I think just everybody is sick of being inside for so long that they want to get outside and enjoy it, especially on a day like today," Ostrowski said.

While some people stay above the water on these hot days, others prefer to swim in it.

More than a dozen people were at the gorge at Nay Aug Park, a risk that could cost more than just a $300 dollar fine.

"Well, I that there's that get killed when they jump off of it, I mean, the one jump has the name Killer for a reason," said Charles Talapa of Scranton.

Charles Talapa was one of the people walking the trails around the gorge, the scene of numerous water rescues every summer.

While taking a dip looked like a way to cool off, he says there are safer ways to do it.

"I work outside all day, and drinking water does me just fine, so I don't think that risking my life is worth it," Talapa said.

Scranton police say the last water rescue here at Nay Aug Gorge was on June 19.