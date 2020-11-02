More charges against former game shop owner

The allegations came out after a hearing Tuesday in Lackawanna County court.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A second woman has now come forward accusing a former game shop owner from Lackawanna County of sexually assaulting her when she was a teen.

Sean Mancuso of Dunmore was in court for a preliminary hearing. He was arrested last year for statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.

A magistrate said there was enough evidence for that case to go to trial.

Immediately after that hearing, prosecutors filed more charges against Mancuso because another alleged victim has come forward.

Mancuso is now accused of sexually assaulting two teen girls who were customers of the business he used to own -- Adventure Games in Dickson City, a place where people can play board games and video games.

The second alleged victim came forward after Mancuso's arrest back in October. She is now in her 30s but says the abuse started when she was just 14 and Adventure Games was in a different location in Dickson City.

The woman says Mancuso forced her to perform a sex act on him at the business and told her that if she told anyone about the abuse, she would be banned from Adventure Games.

The woman made allegations against two other men as well. She says they also forced her into sex acts and fondled her.

In the affidavit of probable cause filed in court, county detectives wrote, "The alleged victim characterized Adventure Games as a perverted and pervasive culture at the hands of Sean Mancuso. Many people knew what was going on and no one protected the young girls and many also abused them."

Mancuso was released on bail after this latest arraignment.