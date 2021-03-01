Scranton restaurant workers react to restrictions being lifted

The temporary ban on indoor dining, gyms, theatres, casinos, and high school sports will end statewide on Monday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The awning over Abe's Deli In downtown Scranton is now back up, a sign that they're open for dine-in service

Starting Monday, customers will be able to sit down and enjoy Kosher-style goods after a three-week ban on indoor dining.

The ban was part of the governor's effort to curb climbing COVID cases statewide.

The orders also included restrictions on gyms, theatres, casinos and high school sports.

The owner at Abe's says the restrictions came at a bad time.

"December is our busiest month of the year, so it was a big big hit," said owner Renato Luongo. "We're just glad we're going to re-open tomorrow and hopefully ourcustomers will be ready to come back in, we're all cleaned up and ready to go."

On Monday the restaurant, Luongo hopes, will be half full; regular customers won't be greeted by the usual sign telling them to sit anywhere they'd like.

"We're already spaced out as much as we can be, we're gonna seat people ourselves tomorrow to space them out so that they're comfortable and see what happens," Luongo said.

Meanwhile it's been a bustling and busy month for takeout at Downtown Deli; this weekend was no different.

"With just curbside takeout pickup only they come in droves, they're loyal. They're good to use and they've kept us here so we really appreciate it," said supervisor Leigh Crawford.

Employees say they are looking forward to seeing customers at tables again.

They also say they have many regulars, who live outside of their delivery radius, haven't been in for takeout and they're looking forward to seeing them this week.

Between waitresses and kitchen staff, ten employees were furloughed during the shutdown.

"It's hard it's very hard to tell someone that depends on it you know we can't be open inside" Crawford said. "We're grateful we get to call our employees back. We're a very close crew here so when we're all here, that's another thing we miss our coworkers."

They'll abide by the governors orders to operate at 50 percent and employees say they have extra sanitation protocols in place.

Guests will be seated at every other table to ensure social distancing.