Scranton cop charged with burglary, assault

A longtime Scranton police officer was arrested by his own coworkers overnight and charged with aggravated assault, burglary, and other crimes.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A police officer with 30 years on the force is now behind bars facing more than a dozen charges.

On Wednesday afternoon, Scranton police brought in Det. James Beahan, a 30-year veteran of the force, and charged him with aggravated assault, burglary, and reckless endangerment.

Beahan's charges all stem from a domestic incident involving his ex-wife and young children overnight.

According to court papers, Beahan made the 911 call but when Scranton police officers arrived, Beahan had become violent. He was armed with a baseball bat and led an officer on a foot chase. Though he swung the bat at two of the alleged victims, no one was injured.