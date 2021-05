Investigators believe he robbed the Peoples Security Bank in Scranton on Tuesday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton have announced the arrest of a bank robbery suspect.

Investigators believe Dimond Daress Harps robbed the Peoples Security Bank and Trust on Prescott Avenue in Scranton on Tuesday.

Harps was seen on security camera footage from the bank and an earlier incident the same day, according to police.