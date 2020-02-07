Mayor Cognetti, Scranton officials ask residents to not set off fireworks

The mayor says she knows that people have been cooped up at home and are looking forward to celebrating the Fourth of July but with no fireworks

SCRANTON, Pa. — "We really, really are urging people today, ahead of the weekend, please take your neighbors into consideration, please take the quality of life of others into consideration," said Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti.

The Fourth of July is always a time for family and fun while celebrating our country's independence, but Scranton's mayor says the city is not the place to set off fireworks.

"Fireworks are not toys. The fireworks are not something to just play within your neighborhood. That is just a fun thing that's not impacting anybody else. It's impacting our neighbors and our entire city," continued Cognetti.

On Friday and Saturday night, Scranton police will have a team of officers who will be focusing their entire shifts on enforcing fireworks laws.

"This year we've seen our fireworks calls double since last year and we're getting much more complaints than we have been in the previous year," said Scranton Police Chief Carl Graziano.

Victorine Bidwell lives in one of the high-rise apartments in Scranton. She says she's heard fireworks every night for the last week.

"Besides, it's a little annoying and you're trying to sleep, and that's all you're hearing is fireworks," said Bidwell.

Garry Melville lives and works in the city. He said accidents can happen when fireworks are being set off. Melville says he knew the man killed last Saturday in a fireworks accident in Scranton and would hate to see that happen again.

"I do feel for normality and everything, but then the human being, me losing a friend because of the fireworks. That's when I want to pull down so just practice responsibly. If you're drinking, stay away from everything, otherwise, you end up like Jason Pierre Paul from the NY Giants. I mean, so just keep that in mind and be safe," said Melville.