Scranton man charged after firing gun, striking two people

Investigators say two people were shot outside of a house on Prospect Ave. and were taken to the hospital Sunday night.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police were called to the house at 1017 Prospect Avenue just after eleven Sunday night for reports of gunshots and possible gunshot victims.

People who live around the house say they heard the gunshots.



"Yeah, for sure, there was like five of them, four or five," said Shawn Johnson, who worries about his children. "Of course, you know we got kids that run out on the block. Just want it to be safe, that's it.”



"I was in the tent about to go to sleep with my phone and I heard the gun shots, I was like, oh daddy! There's gunshots outside,” said Johnson’s daughter, Leani Gerard.



Now investigators say Daniel Crawford, 229, of Scranton was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment of another person.



Police say witnesses indicated Crawford was with them at a party in an apartment at 1017 Prospect when he began acting “bizarre and paranoid”.



Court papers say Crawford then pulled a gun, went out on the porch, fired at least two rounds striking two people leaving an apartment in the basement.

"Investigators say Crawford remained on Prospect Avenue after shooting and when responding officers went to talk with him, they described him as evasive and uncooperative.



Police say Crawford told them he was the one who was shot at by "five guys in black hoodies" but could not give any further information.

Crawford was eventually taken into custody.

Police say the shooting was random and unprovoked.

Neighbors here say they're beginning to feel unsafe in their own homes.



"It used to be very quiet around here, this neighborhood was like the best. I don't know what's happening,” said Rose Foley.