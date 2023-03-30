School, state to implement financial literacy program in Scranton

Officials hope to educate students in the importance of managing their money.

SCRANTON, Pa. — State officials were in Lackawanna County on Thursday to announce a financial literacy program for high school students.

Pennsylvania Auditor General Tim DeFoor joined Scranton School District officials and students at West Scranton High School to announce a new program to help students learn about the importance of finances to their future.

"It's our job as educators to make sure that our kids, our students, are prepared for whatever career it is. But whatever career they're going into, there's going to be a financial piece to it," said Scranton Superintendent Miss McTiernan.

The class will be offered to seniors at both high schools in the district beginning next school year. Students will learn how to make a budget, the importance of good credit scores, how to pay off loans and debt, how to invest money for the future, and how to file taxes.

"Being able to pay taxes and pay bills, because I don't really know much about that stuff, and even college, like, paying off my loans. I don't know how that's going to affect me in the future, so I think it's very important for everyone to learn that," said Gabriella Grasso, a student at West Scranton.

Financial literacy programs aren't required in Pennsylvania schools. DeFoor says he sees financial mistakes being made daily and wants to put students in a better position to learn those skills before they graduate. His plan is to get state officials on board and make it a requirement for all schools to add financial literacy to the curriculum.

"They can do what other states have done successfully and then tailor it after Pennsylvania, but it's something that without a doubt can be done," DeFoor said.

DeFoor has hope it will change in the future and is pleased the Scranton School District is getting on board.

"Maybe this is an opportunity to highlight that, and more school districts do institute this curriculum into it somehow, whenever it may be," McTiernan added.

More information is available on the auditor general's website.