School district reacts to newest CDC mask guidance regarding students returning to school

Parents and teachers in the Scranton School District are giving their thoughts on whether or not masks should be used as kids return to school.

SCRANTON, Pa. — When classes resume for the Scranton School District in the fall, Katie Gilmartin, the President of the school board says the plan is to have in-person learning.



However, parents do have the option to continue with virtual learning.



The bigger decision may be whether to allow vaccinated teachers, students, and staff to go maskless.



The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks in school.



So, what's the Scranton School District's stance on wearing masks?



Gilmartin says the board put together the district's health and safety plan for the 2021-2022 school year looking not only at the CDC's guidelines but also the state's departments of health and education.



“The health and safety plans does put that authority does put that in the hands of the superintendent and her administration,” said Gilmartin.

So how to do parents feel about the issue?

Christina Nash has five children in the district, all under the age of 12, who are unable to get vaccinated.

She's ready for everyone to lose the masks, vaccinated or unvaccinated.



“I think that we need to go back to normal. I think we got the most of it under control and the cases are down. I say let the kids not wear masks. I don't them. And I don't like that my kids have to wear them,” said Nash.

George Polemitis has a daughter who will be going into her sophomore year in Scranton.

“I’m just trusting that the Scranton School District will do right and make the right decisions. If the children are vaccinated, you know maybe they can keep the mask off,” said Polemitis.



Noelle Ruane, 19, graduated from Scranton High last year when the pandemic hit.

She says the decision isn't an easy one.



“At the end of the day it's like what are we going to do, how are we going to wear masks for the rest of our lives?” said Ruane.

The school board president says it is working to strengthen its virtual learning.