LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Traffic is moving again after a truck went up in flames on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County.

The rig started burning around 11 Tuesday night between the Dickson City and Dunmore exits of Interstate 81 south.

Some kind of liquid the trailer was hauling spilled onto the highway.

Both lanes were shut down, and drivers were stuck in traffic for nearly two hours while crews cleaned up.