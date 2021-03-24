Remembering those we've lost from COVID-19

Luminaries were lit in Scranton on the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed person to have died from COVID-19 from Lackawanna County.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — 430 luminaries lined the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail in Scranton Tuesday night.

Each one honored the life of a Lackawanna County resident who died over the past year because of COVID-19.

Maureen Williamson lost her husband Lewis Williamson this January.

He was well-known in our area as the Santa in the Scranton parade.

"I'm just so happy to see that they're being honored and actually people are looking at the people that are recognized for having died of COVID," Williamson said.

Joyce Covaleski also lost her father Gene Black in January due to the virus.

He was 80-years-old.

"I got to go in and see him and just - not being able to stay with him killed me. I'm a nurse. I work in hospice and not being able to take care of him, just really it hurt," Covaleski said.

People gathered, socially distanced of course, and bowed their heads in prayer.

This, on the one-year anniversary since the first person in Lackawanna County died because of the virus.

Justin Topa of the Lackawanna Heritage Valley helped organize the event.

"It's bringing them closure and it's also showing them a sense of community rallying behind them," Topa said.

As the luminaries shined in the night, flowers and roses were laid next to loved ones' names.