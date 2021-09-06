Police nab suspected groper

Michael Frazier was allegedly caught on camera assaulting several women as he rode by on his bike.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police believe they have the man who assaulted several women in the city of Scranton.

Scranton police arrested Michael Frazier, 20, of Nanticoke, on Wednesday afternoon. he's expected to be arraigned on charges of indecent assault.

Police say Frazier groped several women while they were walking around Scranton and in the borough of Taylor.

Earlier this week, Scranton police and Taylor police shared a series of surveillance photos showing the same cyclist, a suspect in several indecent assaults in the city and the borough.

In each case, the cyclist groped or slapped women from behind as he rode by at several locations, including on the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail.

"That scared me because that's one of my biggest fears. Actually, I won't walk by myself, even with the dog, I don't feel comfortable. I always make sure I have somebody else with me," Susan Jacobs said.

Sharing the photos on social media led to a break in the case. Scranton police were able to identify Frazier. He's charged with three alleged Gropings in Scranton from late May and this past week.

Taylor police say he's likely to face additional charges for the same crime allegedly committed at Walmart in the borough.