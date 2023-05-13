Pet adoption fair held at VFW in Lackawanna County

Organizers say this was a good way to show all that the VFW does in the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — The VFW Post 25 held a Pet Adoption Fair in conjunction with NEPA Pet Rescue.

Organizers say this was a good way to show all that the VFW does in the community.

"It was only something that we came up with. And it's, it's a good opportunity for the community to see how the VFW works and what it does to serve the community," said Justin Ambrozia, Junior Vice Commander, VFW Post 25.

NEPA Pet Rescue is a non-profit, all-volunteer, and foster-based organization.

Their mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats and dogs in NEPA.