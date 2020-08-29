One killed, one injured in Scranton fire

Flames ripped through a home on Mulberry Street Friday night.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A fire in Scranton Friday night claimed the life of one woman and injured a man.

A man was rescued from a second floor porch. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown. A 76-year-old woman was found dead inside. Her name is not being released at this time.

The first alarm came in around 11 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Mulberry Street. The interim fire chief told Newswatch 16 fighting the fire was a challenge.

"They encountered fire coming from every window on the first and second floor. We were able to make access and extinguish the fire pretty quickly," John Judge, interim fire chief, said.

A police officer was checked out for breathing in too much smoke.