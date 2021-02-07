Officials plan passenger rail service from Northeast PA to NYC

If the project happens, Amtrak trains would take passengers from Scranton and the Poconos to places like New York City and Boston.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lawmakers and others hoping to bring passenger trains to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area met on Friday in Scranton.

On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the "INVEST in America Act," which would fix roads, bridges and invest in passenger rail services.

On Friday, U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright and passenger rail advocates spoke about running trains between Northeast PA and New York City.

"Expanded rail service, improved rail service, and higher-speed rail service is an economic engine for jobs, employment, tourism, recreation, or all the other items that our residents deserve, and it looks like we're finally going to get it," said Larry Malski, President of the Pennsylvania Northeast Regional Railroad Authority.