Nine people charged with stealing art and memorabilia worth millions

SCRANTON, Pa. — Nine people from Lackawanna County face federal charges after stealing art and memorabilia from museums and other institutions in multiple states.

Investigators said those heists happened over the last 20 years, some in Lackawanna County, during a news conference in Scranton on Thursday.

The group allegedly stole items from 20 museums and other places across New Jersey, North Dakota and Pennsylvania including several in Scranton like the Everhart Museum and the Lackawanna County Historical Society.

The indictment alleges after stealing the items, the thieves would transport them back to northeastern Pennsylvania to one of the suspect's homes where they would melt the items down into metal disks or bricks, so the raw metals could be sold in New York for hundreds or thousands of dollars.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that the following suspects were indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit theft of major artwork, concealment or disposal of objects of cultural heritage, and interstate transportation of stolen property:

Nicholas Dombek, 53, of Thornhurst

Damien Boland, 47, of Moscow

Alfred Atsus, 47, of Covington Township

Joseph Atsus, 48, of Roaring Brook

Five other individuals were charged for the same conspiracy:

Thomas Trotta, 48, of Moscow

Frank Tassiello, 50, of Scranton

Daryl Rinker, 50, of Thornhurst

Dawn Trotta, 51, of Covington Township

Ralph Parry, 45, of Covington Township

Eight of the nine suspects have turned themselves in, but Investigators say one suspect, 53-year-old Nicholas Dombek, is still on the run.

Some of the items stolen include:

A Christy Mathewson jersey and two contracts signed by Mathewson were stolen in 1999 from Keystone College in Factoryville, Pennsylvania

“Le Grande Passion” by Andy Warhol and “Springs Winter” by Jackson Pollock were stolen in 2005 from the Everhart Museum, Scranton, Pennsylvania

Nine World Series rings, seven other championship rings, and two MVP plaques awarded to Yogi Berra, worth over $1,000,000 stolen in 2014 from the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center, Little Falls, New Jersey

Six championship belts, including four awarded to Carmen Basilio and two awarded to Tony Zale stolen in 2015 from the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Canastota, New York

The Hickok Belt and MVP Trophy awarded to Roger Maris, stolen in 2016 from the Roger Maris Museum, Fargo, North Dakota

The U.S. Amateur Trophy and a Hickok Belt awarded to Ben Hogan, stolen in 2012 from the USGA Golf Museum & Library, Liberty Corner, New Jersey

Fourteen trophies and other awards worth over $300,000, stolen in 2012 from the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, Goshen, New York

Five (5) trophies worth over $400,000, including the 1903 Belmont Stakes Trophy, stolen in 2013 from the National Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, Saratoga Springs, New York

Eleven (11) trophies, including 4 awarded to Art Wall, Jr., stolen in 2011 from the Scranton Country Club, Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania

Three antique firearms worth a combined $1,000,000, stolen in 2006 from Space Farms: Zoo & Museum, Wantage, New Jersey

An 1903/1904 Tiffany Lamp, stolen in 2010 from the Lackawanna Historical Society, Scranton, Pennsylvania

“Upper Hudson” by Jasper Cropsey, worth approximately $500,000, and two antique firearms worth over $300,000, stolen in 2011 from Ringwood Manor, Ringwood, New Jersey

$400,000 worth of gold nuggets, stolen in 2011 from the Sterling Hill Mining Museum, Ogdensburg, New Jersey

Various gems, minerals, and other items, stolen in 2017 from the Franklin Mineral Museum, Franklin, New Jersey

An antique shotgun worth over $30,000, stolen in 2018 from Space Farms: Zoo & Museum, Wantage, New Jersey

Various jewelry, and other items from multiple antique and jewelry stores in New York, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania.

This investigation involved dozens of law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.