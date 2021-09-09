Fresh produce all year on Thursdays.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — There's a new place where you can score some fresh, tasty produce in Lackawanna County.

Today was the grand opening of the new farmers' market in Carbondale.

The United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern PA repurposed the vacant building along Fallbrook Street into an affordable housing development.

Officials say it will play host to all sorts of community programs, such as the farmers' market.

"It's really exciting to see it open because there's been a lot of talk within the community. The closest farmers markets are in the co-op for Southside Scranton, and then in Honesdale. So there's been a lot of buzz about it around Carbondale, so people are really excited to see the fresh produce come in," said Emily Arcaro of UNC.