Last Minute Brewing is bottling the beverage in honor of Lexi Caviston Ashmar, who passed away from glioblastoma.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A brewery in Lackawanna County began bottling something special.

Last Minute Brewing is bottling Smash Stache in honor of Lexi Caviston Ashmar.

The 23-year-old from Scranton passed away last year after a three-year battle with glioblastoma.

The label for the brew features sunflowers, which were Lexi's favorite.