Moses Taylor Hospital responds to Washington Post article

SCRANTON, Pa. — The CEO of Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton is speaking out after a report from the Washington Post came out accusing the hospital of risking infecting cancer patients, babies, and staff with COVID-19.

The article in the Washington Post cites employees of Moses Taylor saying they did not have enough Personal Protective Equipment to keep them, or their patients, safe.

CEO Michael Brown responded in a statement to Newswatch 16 saying, "The health and safety of every one of our employees is extremely important to us. We are working day and night to protect our team."