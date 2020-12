His preliminary hearing was Monday.

A man is facing charges after refusing to wear a mask while inside the Viewmont Mall in Lackawanna County.

Dickson City police arrested a Colorado man on Friday, Nov. 27, because he struggled with officers removing him after mall security told him to leave.

According to officials, Joseph Lloyd Zacker, 38, of Fort Collins, is charged with resisting arrest, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Zacker waived his preliminary hearing on Monday.