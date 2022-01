The Scratch-Off ticket was sold at a retailer along South Main Street in Taylor.

TAYLOR, Pa. — A Scratch-Off lottery ticket worth $3 million dollars was sold in Lackawanna County.

The Scratch-Off was reportedly a Monopoly 100X that cost $30 to purchase.

The ticket was purchased at a Fast Lane Mart along South Main Street in Taylor.

Any lottery winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.